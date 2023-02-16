Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that he would retain his current position despite the reports of dismissal.

Speaking with foreign journalists, Reznikov said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to remain in his post in the coming months, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Earlier this month, David Arakhamia, parliamentary faction leader of the Party of Servant of the People, said that Reznikov would be replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief.

On Tuesday, Reznikov submitted the candidacies of his three new deputies to Zelensky for approval.

20230216-074802