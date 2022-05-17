Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and European Union (EU) Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi discussed Ukraine’s European integration aspirations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

At their talks in Brussels on Monday, Kuleba and Varhelyi discussed the prospect of granting Ukraine the EU candidate status, the Ministry added in a statement.

“It is time to legally fix Ukraine on its path to the EU and make Europe stronger, safer and more prosperous,” the Ukrainian Foreign MInister said in a statement.

On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine through a new special procedure, Xinhua news agency reported.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen gave the EU membership questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kiev in April. The first part of the document was submitted to the EU on April 18, while the second was on May 9.

The EU is set to consider Ukraine’s candidate status in June this year, news reports said.

