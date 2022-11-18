Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that experts from his country will participate in a probe into an incident involving a missile that hit Poland earlier this week resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we received confirmation that our specialists will participate in the investigation. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot say for sure which missiles or their parts fell on Polish territory,” Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Thursday.

On Tuesday, about 100 missiles were fired by Russia against Ukraine, Zelensky said, voicing his belief that some of those missiles could have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“We have seen pictures of funnel diameter. It could not be only the remnants of anti-missile systems,” he said.

On Wednesday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), said that Kiev requested access to the site of the explosions in Poland for representatives of the Defence Ministry and the State Service for Emergencies.

Zelensky’s announcement comes as investigations continue into the blast on Tuesday night on a farm in Przewodow, 6 km from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian air defence systems were activated after Russia launched what is believed to be its biggest wave of missile strikes in the nine months since the invasion on February 24.

In response to the incident, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it was an accident, adding that Warsaw did not consider the incident an attack on the country since the fallen missile was probably fired by Ukrainian Air Defence Forces.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the missile was probably Ukrainian.

