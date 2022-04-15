WORLD

Ukrainian FM, US Secy of State discuss new military aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he had discussed new military aid for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation.

“In our new call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I discussed the next military aid package for Ukraine,” Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

During the talks, the Ukrainian and the US parties also coordinated their positions on further sanctions which will be imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine, he said.

He also thanked the US for its “unwavering support” for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said his administration would provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million worth of military aid due to what Washington anticipated to be a “wider assault” by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

