WORLD

Ukrainian govt approves seizure of Russian assets: PM

NewsWire
0
0

The Ukrainian government has approved the seizure of Russian assets in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

“Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document according to which Russian assets in Ukraine are transferred to the state, or rather to the state enterprise ‘National Investment Fund’,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The Russian assets will be placed under the management of the National Investment Fund of Ukraine and will be used for strengthening the Ukrainian army, supporting the people and rebuilding infrastructure, Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Ukrainian government is working with other countries to seize Russian assets abroad and use the funds for Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery, he added.

In April, Shmyhal said Kiev sought to seize Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery. “The funds of the Russian government and oligarchs will be one of the main sources for filling the Fund for the Reconstruction of our country,” Shmyhal said on Telegram.

20220511-045601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 firms submit bids for SsangYong Motor acquisition

    Ethiopian Airlines commences flights with fully vaccinated crew

    Chilean Prez warns of difficult, painful’ weeks

    Narayan Khadka is new foreign minister of Nepal