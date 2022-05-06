WORLD

Ukrainian leader holds separate talks with British PM, German President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he had separate conversations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelensky tweeted that he discussed future joint international legal events and the issues of defensive support for Ukraine at the talks with Johnson, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian leader said he thanked Johnson for addressing the Ukrainian parliament earlier this week.

Commenting on the conversation with Steinmeier, Zelensky said it was “good, constructive, and important”.

The Ukrainian president said he informed his German counterpart about the situation on the frontline, in particular in Mariupol, and voiced the hope that Germany’s support for Ukraine would be intensified.

