Ukrainian MPs have urged their President to start negotiations with Moscow

A group of Ukrainian MPs have called on their President to start negotiations with Moscow. Any further escalation of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine might turn into a “real catastrophe” for all sides that would see “no winners”, seven MPs said in an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, RT reported.

“Millions of our fellow citizens strive for a peaceful … life,” said the group on Thursday, led by Vadim Novinsky — a Ukrainian billionaire and one of the co-leaders of the Opposition Bloc — an association of more than a dozen political parties.

The MPs have said they “insist on (Zelensky) using all options” to protect human life and de-escalate the situation, RT reported.

The lawmakers called on their leader to start talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and “reach an agreement” on “stopping the bloodshed”. They urged Ukraine’s Parliament to form a delegation to hold “strategic consultations” with the Russian Parliament.

“We believe that a new compromise is still possible,” the MPs have said, adding that a diplomatic option should still be explored even if it has “one chance in a hundred” to be successful. The MPs have not outlined any specific ideas for a potential agreement with Russia, the report said.

