WORLD

Ukrainian PM, European Council Prez discuss issues of Ukraine’s agri exports

NewsWire
0
1

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and visiting European Council President Charles Michel on Monday discussed steps to solve the issues concerning Ukraine’s agricultural exports, the government press service reported.

During the talks in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odessa, Shmyhal said that the shipping of goods through the Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea was suspended since February 24 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, about 70 vessels are blocked in the seaports of Ukraine, including 10 in the port of Odessa, Shmyhal said.

“The vast majority of ships are bulk carriers and mixed cargo vessels. Some 90 million tons of agricultural products that Ukraine planned to supply to countries in Africa, Asia and Europe have been blocked,” he said.

Shmyhal warned that a global food crisis may start due to the blockade of Ukraine’s ports, and urged Michel to intensify joint efforts to prevent it.

For his part, Michel stressed that Odessa plays a key role in ensuring food security around the world, and that the European Union would do everything possible to solve the problem of a food crisis in the world.

Michel arrived in Odessa earlier in the day.

20220510-051302

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jordan’s king urges respect for Muslims’ right to worship at al-Aqsa...

    Jordan probes power outage at Covid hospital

    49% Republican men say they won’t get inoculated

    US to evacuate some Afghan interpreters before withdrawal: Reports