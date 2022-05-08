WORLD

Ukrainian President, Croatian PM meet on defense, energy cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to discuss defence and energy cooperation and Ukraine’s European integration, the Ukrainian presidential press service reported.

Zelensky said security issues and steps needed to support Ukraine were key topics of the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

He thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine on its path to European Union integration and introducing sanctions on Russia over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky also urged Croatia to assist Ukraine in clearing landmines planted during the conflict.

For his part, Plenkovic pledged that Croatia’s support for Ukraine would continue.

“Croatia has consistently supported Ukraine in political, diplomatic, legal, financial, humanitarian and technical matters. And we will continue to provide this assistance,” Plenkovic said.

Plenkovic arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for talks with Ukrainian authorities.

20220509-033250

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Head of London Police resigns after controversies

    EU-US summit seeks to end trade disputes

    Taliban captures another Afghan district for 3rd straight day,

    Lynching history stays as US passes act to make it federal...