Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to discuss defence and energy cooperation and Ukraine’s European integration, the Ukrainian presidential press service reported.

Zelensky said security issues and steps needed to support Ukraine were key topics of the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

He thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine on its path to European Union integration and introducing sanctions on Russia over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky also urged Croatia to assist Ukraine in clearing landmines planted during the conflict.

For his part, Plenkovic pledged that Croatia’s support for Ukraine would continue.

“Croatia has consistently supported Ukraine in political, diplomatic, legal, financial, humanitarian and technical matters. And we will continue to provide this assistance,” Plenkovic said.

Plenkovic arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for talks with Ukrainian authorities.

