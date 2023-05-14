WORLD

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Rome, meets leaders of Italy, Vatican

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome, meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Meloni told a joint press conference on Saturday after bilateral talks with Zelensky that Italy will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky at the joint press conference thanked Italy for its support since the start of the Ukraine crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis and Zelensky exchanged gifts and discussed the situation in Ukraine.

20230514-051002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghans will continue to suffer after forces withdrawal: Analyst

    Simon O’Donnell amazed with Steve Simth’s transformation as batter

    DocuSign hires seasoned Google executive as new CEO

    US announces new sanctions targeting Russian elites