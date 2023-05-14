Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome, meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Meloni told a joint press conference on Saturday after bilateral talks with Zelensky that Italy will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky at the joint press conference thanked Italy for its support since the start of the Ukraine crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis and Zelensky exchanged gifts and discussed the situation in Ukraine.

20230514-051002