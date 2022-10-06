WORLD

Ukrainian Prez, IAEA chief meet on situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the presidential press service reported.

During the talks on Thursday, Zelensky and Grossi talked about the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and Russia’s recent decision to designate the plant as Russian “federal property”.

The Ukrainian President said that he considered the decision an illegal takeover, while IAEA Director General said transferring the plant to Russian ownership is a violation of international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky called for a demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, one of Europe’s largest nuclear power plants, to ensure the nuclear safety of the facility.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed the need for the resumption of the plant’s operation for the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that designates the plant, which has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, as Russian federal property.

