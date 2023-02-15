WORLD

Ukrainian Prez meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss cooperation between their countries in security and defence sectors.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Canada for its support and assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, stressing the importance of the decision to provide Leopard battle tanks.

Zelensky also briefed Joly on the current priority needs of the Ukrainian military, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Your support for the Ukrainian army is invaluable in these turbulent times for us,” Zelensky emphasised.

In the meeting, Zelensky and Joly exchanged their views on the Peace Formula on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and talked about Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction.

The parties also discussed the prospects for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

