WORLD

Ukrainian Prez reiterates call for talks with Russia

By NewsWire
0
16

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks to stop conflict.

“Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table,” Zelensky was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying on Friday.

Putin said Moscow is ready to negotiate with Ukraine at a high level, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency tweeted on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian President authorised “a special military operation” in Donbas, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 137 Ukrainians were killed and more than 300 injured in the military operation, Zelensky said earlier on Friday.

20220226-051802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.