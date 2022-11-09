WORLD

Ukrainian Prez to join G20 Bali summit: Spokesman

NewsWire
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the G20 upcoming summit in Indonesia’s Bali, Ukrainian state media reported, citing the presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov.

“In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit,” Nykyforov said on Tuesday.

Most likely, the Ukrainian leader will join the summit in the online format, the Spokesman added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, which is scheduled for November 15-16, will focus on the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

20221109-062403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Several Apple iPod models to be marked as obsolete this month

    1 dead in B’desh as anti-lockdown protest turns violent

    Severe Covid-19 patients at greater risk of post-infection symptoms: ECDC

    France, Saudi Arabia pledge $30 mn to support Lebanon