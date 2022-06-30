Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed a NATO summit through a video link, urging more defence and financial assistance for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

In his speech, Zelensky on Wednesday said that Ukraine needs modern missile and air defence systems to protect its cities, and artillery to stand against Russia on the battlefields, Xinhua news agency reported.

Financial support for Ukraine is no less important than aid with weapons, he said, adding that his country needs nearly $5 billion per month for defence and protection.

The Ukrainian leader also called on the NATO member states to continue sanctions against Russia and provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

“We need security guarantees, and you have to find a place for Ukraine in the common security space,” Zelensky stressed.

The three-day NATO summit kicked off in Madrid of Spain on June 28.

