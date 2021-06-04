Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the security situation in the country’s conflict-hit region of Donbas with a delegation of visiting American Senators.

“This meeting is very important for us, as it reaffirms that the US is our strategic partner. Especially now, at a very tense time,” said Zelensky.

The Senators said that the US is closely monitoring the security situation in Donbas, which comprises the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and supports Ukraine in a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

On May 6, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had visited Kiev, during which he met Zelensky and had said that Washington supports Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and stands ready to continue its assistance.

He also praised the progress Ukraine has made on its reform path, urging continued efforts to deepen the land market, judiciary system and anti-corruption reforms.

Parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border have been controlled by rebels supported by Moscow for nearly seven years.

According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting since 2014, while as many as 40,000 others have been wounded.

Despite the imposition of the latest ceasefire in 2015, around 50 people have been killed since the beginning of this year alone.

Kiev has repeatedly blamed Moscow for inciting the conflict.

Russia, however, has denied the charges, saying the accusations are groundless.

