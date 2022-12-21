WORLD

Ukrainian Prez visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the presidential press service reported.

During his working visit on Tuesday, Zelensky met with personnel of a mechanised brigade involved in the confrontation with Russian forces on the approaches to the city.

He listened to the commander’s report on the operational situation on the frontline and thanked the Ukrainian military for their courage, resilience and strength demonstrated during the fighting, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian President also awarded troops from the mechanised, motorised infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery and airmobile units with state awards.

In recent weeks, Bakhmut has been the epicentre of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

20221221-065401

