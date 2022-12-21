WORLD

Ukrainian Prez Zelensky visits US on Wednesday

NewsWire
0
0

The US is getting ready to receive Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for meetings with President Joe Biden at the White House and address the joint session of Congress, according to US media reports.

This will be Zelensky’s first visit outside Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February, and his second to the US.

Earlier on Tuesday, US lawmakers announced a bipartisan deal to provide nearly $50 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine in its battle against Russia. With this, the total US aid to Ukraine in this effort goes up to $100 billion.

There is an urgency to the funding as Republicans, who take charge of the House of Representatives in January, are likely to be less generous. Many Republicans have been opposing increasing aid to Ukraine and they will now have the opportunity to cut it.

Zelensky has not travelled abroad since February but has reached out through video appearances around the world, including the US Congress, parliaments of many Western countries and the UN, both the General Assembly and the Security Council.

He has been an extremely effective advocate for his country’s war efforts, rallying and pushing countries to do more.

20221221-060804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NZ-China differences becoming harder to reconcile: PM

    Sustainable legacy: the emergence of a new leadership model in the...

    S.Korea passes record $516.3 bn budget for 2022

    Blackout fears in Tokyo as power plant fails