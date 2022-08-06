The Ukrainian army is coming under increasing pressure in eastern Donetsk but repelled all Russian advances towards Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Slovyansk, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Fierce fighting has been raging around Bakhmut for days and pro-Russian rebels reported fighting had reached inside Bakhmut on Friday, but the statements could not be verified, dpa news agency reported.

Bakhmut, a small town, is considered a cornerstone of the defence around the last Ukrainian-held urban area in the Donbass.

If Bakhmut and other small towns fall, the way would be largely clear for Russian troops to proceed towards Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

20220807-011601