Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his visiting Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during their talks on Thursday agreed to focus on organising a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“We understand that all key issues related to ending this war must be resolved with President Putin,” Kuleba said after the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reaffirmed Kiev’s readiness to continue working on all diplomatic tracks to end Russia’s offensive against Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine.

For his part, Cavusoglu said Turkey stands ready to host a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

“Now, we are focusing our efforts on organizing a meeting of leaders of Ukraine and Russia,” Cavusoglu said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that Zelensky may hold talks with Putin in the coming days.

20220318-074201