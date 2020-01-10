Ukrain’s Dayana enter Adelaide International final

Adelaide, Jan 17 (IANS) Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska on Friday booked her place in the finals of the ongoing Adelaide International, defeating No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Playing her first Premier semi-final, Dayana edged through a tricky second set to defeat Aryna in a match that lasted one hour and 44 minutes on Centre Court.

“It’s nice. I’m very happy,” Dayana was quoted as saying by the WTA website after the match. “And especially in the beginning of the year. I think it brings me some confidence before the Grand Slam, so it’s nice to be in the finals.”

Up next for the Ukrainian is either World No.1 Ashleigh Barty or 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins, who upset No.4 seed Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals.

Dayana has already won three WTA titles — including two last season on two different surfaces — but all on the International level.

