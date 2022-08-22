LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Ulema opposes women visiting family park in Pakistan city

NewsWire
0
1

On the call of a local ulema, a large number of people, mostly clerics and seminary students, held a demonstration in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan to press the local administration to close down the citys family park, media reports said.

Before the protest, a meeting was held at a local mosque chaired by head of ulema committee, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar, Dawn reported.

Later, the participants took out a procession, which passed through different markets and converged near the press club building.

Bannu tehsil council chairman Irfan Khan Durrani, maulana Ezazullah Haqqani, maulana Ahmadullah Haqqani, maulana Azmatullah and Malik Rahat Ali Khan also turned up at the protest.

The administration had deployed a large contingent of police at the park and along the procession route to avert any untoward incident.

The protest leaders alleged that the establishment of the family park has promoted obscenity in the area. They said women visiting recreational places is not acceptable to them, and asked the local administration to close down the park, Dawn reported.

20220822-214402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zareen Khan’s mother hospitalised again; actress requests fans to pray

    Surat man started business two years ago at age 83, today...

    Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy unite on screen for first time post...

    To ‘Toofan’ via ‘Gully Boy’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’, through Jay...