Ulemas’ march could end in martial law: Pakistan Minister

Islamabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said whenever ulemas (religious scholars) launched a movement it led to imposition of martial law in the country.

According to media reports, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would not march to the federal capital.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said the decision regarding Maulana’s march seemed unclear. A face-saving formula could be offered to the JUI chief, he added.

Rasheed said he was concerned about madrasas and Maulana’s march could aid to propaganda against them.

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-headed committee reiterated its offer to negotiate with Maulana and other opposition parties, which were gearing up to march towards the capital on October 27.

