A cadre of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was killed during a gunfight with Assam Police personnel in Tinsukia district on Thursday, sources said.

The incident took place at the Tikak Mulung Parbat near Margherita town.

According to the sources, the police received specific inputs about the movement of Udai Axom, a leader of the disbanded organization, along with some other cadres in that area.

A team of security personnel from Tinsukia launched an operation to capture the cadres.

“As the police team reached the hideout at Tikak Mulung Parbat, the ULFA-I cadres opened fire. The police retaliated, and Udai Axom was seriously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries,” the sources added.

20230209-132805