INDIA

ULFA-I cadre killed in Assam Police firing

NewsWire
0
0

A cadre of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was killed during a gunfight with Assam Police personnel in Tinsukia district on Thursday, sources said.

The incident took place at the Tikak Mulung Parbat near Margherita town.

According to the sources, the police received specific inputs about the movement of Udai Axom, a leader of the disbanded organization, along with some other cadres in that area.

A team of security personnel from Tinsukia launched an operation to capture the cadres.

“As the police team reached the hideout at Tikak Mulung Parbat, the ULFA-I cadres opened fire. The police retaliated, and Udai Axom was seriously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries,” the sources added.

20230209-132805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RLD MLAs upset at not being invited to R-Day functions

    It was tough for Monalisa to get into the role for...

    4 killed in road accident in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

    BSF Commandant, 3 others held for duping people of Rs 125...