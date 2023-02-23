INDIA

ULFA-I cadre surrenders before Assam Police

NewsWire
0
0

A cadre of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has surrendered before the Assam Police, officials said on Thursday.

The cadre, identified as Bikramjit Chetia alias Ranjit Asom, reached the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday, according to police.

He was coming from the outfit’s secret base in Myanmar.

Shwetank Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh district, said: “Chetia is a native of the Chabua area. He joined the ULFA-I camp in July last year. He was trained at the banned outfit’s camp situated in Sagiang province in Myanmar and was later posted to the headquarters.”

However, soon after joining ULFA-I, he was keen to return to the mainstream by laying down the arms.

The police got the information from members of Chetia’s family and relatives.

“When police committed him for assistance, Chetia finally decided to surrender. He has returned without any arms or ammunition,” Mishra added.

20230223-090203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Panama Papers case: ED quizzes Aishwarya Rai for over 5 five...

    Make-up artist Monisa Zargar leads the way to ‘Naya Kashmir’

    Jamia student shoots another at Delhi hospital

    K.L Rahul reveals how his mother lied about his name