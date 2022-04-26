Outlawed extremist outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has claimed that it has detained an agent of Assam police at its camp in Myanmar and unearthed the police’s “undercover” move.

The Paresh Barua-led ULFA-I claimed that it detained an “Assam police agent”, and identified him as Sanjeev Sarma, hailing from Muktapur in Baihata Chariali in Kamrup Rural district.

The outfit in a statement on Tuesday claimed that Sarma has recently joined ULFA-I.

“Sarma, however, is a spy of Assam police and was forced to join ULFA-I to gather strategic information about the outfit,” said the statement in Assamese.

In a video message, circulated by the ULFA-I, Sarma reportedly said that he was trained for undercover operations and was sent by Kamrup District Superintendent of police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and army official Dhunumoni Saikia.

Sarma, according to the video message, stated that he was assured a reward of Rs 1 crore for the task.

Mahanta, while talking to media persons, denied any such move of sending an agent to the ULFA-I camp.

Reacting on the issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds the Home portfolio, said that he does not think there is any need to make a comment on the ULFA-I’s claim.

The ULFA-I, which during the past one year has twice extended the unilateral ceasefire and also refrained from calling bandh and boycott during last year’s Independence Day, and this year’s Republic Day celebrations, recently recruited some youth as its armed cadres.

