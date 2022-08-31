The banned terror outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has awarded the death sentence to one of its cadres, who tried to flee from the camp.

The person has been identified as Rihon Asom alias Mohammed Saiful Islam. He was a resident of Lakhipur village in Assam’s Goalpara district.

A statement issued by ULFA-I informed that Rihon Asom tried to flee from the terror camp on July 28 this year. However, he was captured later and produced before a trial court of the outfit.

The statement further reads, “In the said House, the convict confessed to his crime and requested to give him a final chance with the intention of serving in the organization through self-correction again. The accused also gave a written and visual promise that he will never again repeat such cowardly, despicable and anti-national acts in the future.”

The militant outfit said that in view of this, the Lower Trial House, at the end of a thorough review of all aspects, positively recognised the requested last chance sought by the accused Islam and gave the verdict of a mild punishment by giving physical labour instead of the death penalty.

As per the ULFA-I statement, while returning from a camp, the cadre jumped into a steep gorge along a hilly road and tried to escape for another time on August 23. However, after two days he was caught by the other cadres of the organization and was brought back to the headquarter.

The statement further reads that “In front of another trial house Rihon Asom confessed to his multiple faults and admitted to coming to the Naga Liberated Area secretly after being secretly involved with a section of police officers. The main objective was to get basic military training by joining the organization to serve personal interests and pursue revenge. After hearing such a significant unambiguous confession of the offender, the Lower House upholds the verdict of the death penalty imposed on members who fled during special operations and spied on behalf of the enemy.”

In May this year, ULFA-I issued the death penalty for two of its cadres identified as Dhanjit Das and Sanjib Sarma for allegedly involved in spying.

