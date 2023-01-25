Amid a boycott call by the banned militant outfit ULFA-I, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has played down the insurgent group’s statement, saying the people of Assam will celebrate Republic Day with full enthusiasm.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said: “I do not know why they have called for a boycott. But I want to make it clear that, whether ULFA leader Paresh Baruah likes it or not, the people of the state will not abide by his statement. Everybody will come out in huge numbers and celebrate Republic Day here.”

Hazarika has also advised Baruah to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

“We have repeatedly invited him (Paresh Baruah) to the negotiating table. I am requesting him again. We should concentrate on the development of the state in a peaceful way,” he added.

The disbanded militant group United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) had earlier called for an 18-hour bandh on Republic Day in Assam.

It has asked people to remain indoors and mark the day as a protest on the occasion of Republic Day.

In a statement, the ULFA-I slammed the celebration of Republic Day. It requested that everyone boycott the occasion.

Also, the other insurgent group, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K), has also issued a similar statement to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in the northeast.

The conglomeration of six militant outfits KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, PREPAK (Pro), RPF, and UNLF also issued a statement to boycott the Republic Day celebration in Manipur.

