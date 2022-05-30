Actress Ulka Gupta is busy these days in shooting for her show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’. Ulka is learning how to prepare good food from well-known chef and YouTube personality Nisha Madhulika.

The show focuses on the life of a young girl named Banni, who runs a food delivery service.

In the recent YouTube video of Nisha Madhulika, she teaches Ulka a new recipe of Poha-Shimla Mirch Ke Cutlet. Both of them talked about their love for food, their journey, and secret recipes.

Nisha said: “It was really great to work with Banni. Banni is a very loveable and authentic character and I felt like I was working with my daughter. For me, the show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ has a special meaning because it has roots in Rajasthan and my ethos and cuisine are similar to the setting of this show.”

“The best thing is food has a special place in this show. I have always believed that food can be a very powerful force to bring families together.”

Ulka also spoke about her working experience with Nisha: “It was a wonderful experience and I am delighted to meet my inspiration and cook alongside her. Her persona, dedication to being a home chef, female entrepreneur, and motivator matched that of my character Banni.”

“Her story from being a housewife to a cooking star has inspired many. My character wishes to do the same. Our story proves that you’re never too old or too young to pursue your dream. And, of course, our love of cooking is what brings us both together. Through this association, the viewers will witness our similar journey,” she added.

‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ will be airing on Star Plus.

20220530-131003