Ulka Gupta would like to play a sleuth in a future project

‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ actress Ulka Gupta spoke about the kind of roles she aspires to do. She shared that she wishes to do something big in the spy universe and aspires to do some action on the 70mm screen.

The ‘Simmba’ actress said that she got a chance to do a lot of stunts in her show ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’: “I really want to play a female gangster or a spy on screen, because I want to do stunt, action on screen. I have done all of that during ‘Jhansi’ but I want to do more of it in a film on the 70mm screen. I think that will be something that will be intriguing.”

Ulka played Ami in ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ and she also worked in the Telugu film ‘Andhra Pori’. She is best known for her role of Manu in ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’. She trained for horse riding and fencing to play her character perfectly.

Furthermore, she added: “At this stage of my life, no matter what it is, a show, a film or series, my only condition is to play the central character, that’s it. Fortunately, TV has progressed today and there are shows written beyond kitchen politics which gives a scope for all the female actors to perform and do better roles.”

