In-form Ramji Kashyap’s all-round show and P. Narsayya’s brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs with a 58-42 win over Mumbai Khiladis while Avdhut Patil recorded the longest defence time of the Ultimate Kho Kho with 6.08 minutes to hand a 88-21 thrashing to Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition on Monday.

Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns became the third team to secure a playoffs berth and the win also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress into the knockouts by ending Mumbai Khilad’s’ hopes of a last-4 place.

Later, Telugu Yoddha also emerged winners in the second match of the day.

Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have already entered the playoffs.

League’s top attacker and defender, Kashyap defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points, the organisers informed in a press release on Monday.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas registered the biggest win of Ultimate Kho Kho with the score of 88-21, thanks to Avdhut Patil’s impressive defence of six minutes and eight seconds. He, along with skipper Pratik Waikar, first scored eight points together and then alone added eight more bonuses to the team’s tally. Telugu Yoddhas ended the first innings with a lead of 45 points at a 53-8 score.

Having confirmed their spot in the playoffs already, Telugu Yoddhas continued to play aggressively as they eventually ended the match with a record margin of 67 points by finishing with the score.

Prajwal K.H scored 15 points in attack for the winning team.

Playoffs will begin on September 2 with eliminator and qualifier 1 while the qualifier 2 will take place the next day. The final will be played on September 4.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Khiladis will face a challenge from Odisha Juggernauts, who are on a six-match unbeaten run. Chennai Quick Guns will take on Rajasthan in the second encounter of the day.

20220829-234001