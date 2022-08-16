Chennai Quick Guns will continue their hunt for the maiden win in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho when they clash with Telugu Yoddhas while Mumbai Khiladis will aim revenge against Gujarat Giants in their third game of the league, here on Wednesday.

Chennai Quick Guns will come into the match having conceded narrow losses in their first two games of the league. Chennai suffered a 10-point loss when they met Telugu Yoddhas last time on the opening day on Sunday. Their second defeat came against Odisha Juggernauts by eight points the next day.

Chennai Quick Guns’ wazir Madan said his team will look to avoid mistakes of the past games when they take on Yoddhas.

“There were some mistakes in the last games. But we will make sure to avoid that and perform well in the next game,” he said.

Mumbai Khiladis, on the other hand, will aim to build on winning momentum and make up for the loss they suffered in their last meeting with Gujarat Giants in the league opener. Mumbai bagged their first win of the Ultimate Kho Kho on Monday when they sealed a nail biting win against Rajasthan Warriors.

“It’s a great feeling to win the first match. It was a good game, we played well. We want to continue with the winning run now. It was Gujarat’s day yesterday (on Sunday), they were better but in the next match we will try our best to win,” Mumbai captain Hajare said after the win against Rajasthan.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, India’s first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league has been taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, with the final scheduled on September 4.

Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas are the six franchises battling it out for the title over a period of 22 days.

