Mumbai Khiladis and Odisha Juggernauts opened their account in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by securing wins by a similar eight-point margin on the second day of the league at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Monday.

While Mumbai Khiladis earned a nail-biting eight-point victory against Rajasthan Warriors in their second league game by 51-43, Odisha Juggernauts also kickstarted their campaign with a thumping 51-43 win over Chennai Quick Guns.

Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari tossed the coin in the second match and witnessed the modern avatar of India’s homegrown sport. Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India, Om Prakash Bakoria, Sports Commissioner, Maharashtra, Chandrakant Kamble, Joint Director Sports, Maharashtra, Anil Chormale, Deputy Sports Director, Maharashtra and Suhas Patil, Deputy Director Sports, were also present at the venue.

Mumbai’s Gajanan Shengal impressed in the attack, scoring 16 points with two pole dives and one sky dive.

Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings. Nikhil struck for Rajasthan as he captured Hajare in the first match of the game before the batch was out in the next half minute. Faizankha Pathan, from the third batch of Mumbai, showcased skillful defence to remain unbeaten but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn with an 18-4 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis continued their aggression when they turned to attack, capturing three opposition batches to end the first innings at 29-20 in their favour.

Rajasthan earned 21 points in the attack to take eight points to lead in the first turn with scores at 41-33. However, Mumbai fought back well to bag 18 points in the final turn and secured the match by a 51-43 score.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Odisha Juggernauts started well against Chennai Quick Guns with a 20-2 lead after the first turn of the game.

Chennai tried making a comeback by securing 19 points in the second turn however, Odisha once again took the charge of the match and sealed the game comfortably in the end by scoring 27 points in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army’s renowned brass band of the Bombay Engineering Group played the national anthem to celebrate the 75th Independence Day in style on the second day of the Ultimate Kho Kho.

20220815-231003