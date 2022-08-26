Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Friday heaped praises on the Ultimate Kho Kho side, Odisha Juggernauts for their splendid show in the inaugural edition.

Odisha Juggernauts have been impressive in the ongoing season, sitting on top of the points table with 15 points. They are currently on a four-match winning streak.

Besides interacting with the players, the Hon’ble Minister also wished the team for their remaining campaign.

“I am happy to know that currently our team Odisha Juggernauts is on top of the points table. Out of six matches, we have won 5. I am confident that our team will reach the finals. Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik’s vision of “Sports for Youth; Youth for Future”, has made Odisha a hub for sports,” said the Sports Minister.

“We are very much focused on improving our grassroots structure in all sports across the state and I believe Odisha Juggernauts will inspire many young kids to take up Kho Kho as a sport. I hope this Ultimate Kho Kho flourishes with time and helps to change the lives of many Kho Kho players.”

Odisha Juggernauts have 42 defending points under their belt-most for any team in the league. Subhasis Santra has been a vital cog in Odisha Juggernauts’ wheel this season so far.

He is also currently among the Top-3 wazirs in the league with 43 points.

Another top performer for the side, Jagannatha Murmu, who also hails from Balasore, Odisha, was delighted to meet the Sports Minister and felt the interaction motivated the players to win the title.

“It was a privilege for all of us to meet the Hon’ble Sports Minister of our state. Even after a busy schedule, sir came all the way from Odisha just to meet us in Pune. He encouraged all of us to work hard and wished us the best for the upcoming matches. He wants to see us lifting the trophy and we will give it our all to make that happen,” Murmu expressed.

In-form Odisha Juggernauts will take on Mumbai Khiladis in their next encounter on Saturday. A win will confirm their berth in the playoffs.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. A six-team Season 1 is being played in Pune with the final scheduled on September 4.

