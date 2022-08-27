Telugu Yoddhas, the GMR Group-owned franchise, will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Odisha Juggernauts in their upcoming game of Ultimate Kho Kho, here on Sunday.

Yoddhas, who will take the mat against second-placed Odisha Juggernauts in search of their fifth win, narrowly missed earning three points each in the last two games. In their last game against Mumbai Khiladis, they reached another landmark, becoming the only team in the league to surpass 300 Attacking Points.

The game is expected to generate a lot of thrill, as both the teams will walk in to consolidate their position in the point table. While Telugu Yoddhas will look towards attaining second place in the point standings with a win, Odisha Juggernauts will be aiming at the top spot in the league standings if they win the game on Sunday.

What stays in the favour of Telugu Yoddhas are the statistical advantage that they have as they are the only team in this league with the highest Total Team Points, Total Attacking Points and All-Outs Taken (Full-On Chase).

“The last two matches have not gone the way we had planned for, but I am glad we as a team have taken into account our mistakes,” said Sumit Bhatia, head coach of Telugu Yoddhas, ahead of the match.

“I have said this before and I will say this again, in the game of Kho Kho margin of errors does not exist and I am confident in our next game, we will perform to the best of our capabilities and have a lot of reasons for our fans to smile and be happy,” he added.

Some of the important players to watch out for from the Telugu Yoddhas camp are all-rounder, Arun Gunki who has made the Maximum Pole Dives (10) along with Rohan Shingade who has made the third highest Sky Dives (12) so far in the league.

Avdhut Patil, Pratik Waikar, Sachin Bhargo and Prajwal KH can anytime turn the game to their side, given their performances and acrobatic skills. On the other hand, Odisha will rely on their all-rounders, Niles Jadhav and Avinash Desai who have led the attack and defense unit for their side.

20220827-172203