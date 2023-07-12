Defending champions Chennai Lions will face Puneri Paltan in the opening match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4, beginning on Thursday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here.

Chennai Lions’ challenge will be spearheaded by veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal.

“We are delighted that Ultimate Table Tennis is back with Season 4. All of us are ready to see some top table tennis action as UTT makes the game really exciting. A lot of young players also get to be a part of it which is a really great thing for Indian table tennis,” said Sharath Kamal during the pre-season press conference, here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan paddler Hana Matelova is excited to play in India and wants to give her best to take the franchise to new heights this season.

“It’s an honour to be a part of the UTT family again and I would like to continue the way I performed in UTT Season 2. I am looking forward to playing with my teammates and we will try to go as far as possible in the tournament,” Matelova said.

India star Manika Batra is also a key attraction of Season 4 and she will represent Bengaluru Smashers.

“I am really excited to play in the UTT this season. There are a lot of new faces in the league in Season 4 and it will be a thrilling experience to play with them as all of them are really talented. Bengaluru Smashers will give their best in every tie,” Batra said.

Dabang Delhi TTC’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said: “The league has played a tremendous role in nurturing Indian talent because when I played my first I was a young boy and now I am a regular player for India in the international circuit. So, it’s a great opportunity for everyone and we are looking forward to Season 4.”

U Mumba TT’s Lily Zhang is enthralled to play in India and believes that UTT Season 4 will put Indian table tennis on the world map.

“I am super excited to be here in India again and play some really good tennis. I played here in Season 2 and it feels great UTT is back again this time with new faces. The team spirit and environment in this competition are really good and I am looking forward to all the enthralling table tennis action,” said Zhang.

A total of 36 players, including 12 international players, will engage in thrilling action over a period of 18 days in Season 4.

Out of 36 paddlers, 14 have played in the Olympics, while nine players have showcased their strengths in the Commonwealth Games.

