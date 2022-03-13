Uma Bharti vandalises liquor shop in Bhopal

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti, who has been demanding liquor prohibition in the state, vandalised a liquor shop in Bhopal on Sunday.

After pelting stones at the liquor store located in Barkhera Pathani area, she barged into it and began destroying the stock. She was accompanied by several men and women who hailed her actions.

After her act, Bharti said she has warned the local administration to shut the shop within a week. “Today, I have warned the administration to shut the liquor shop within a week, otherwise more action will be taken.”

The incident came two days after Bharti met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and demanded to make Madhya Pradesh a liquor free state.

Her action against liquor came on ground at the time when the state government has announced a new liquor policy, which also allows liquor sale at the Indore and Bhopal airports, while announcing a cut prices for both country-made and foreign liquors by 20 per cent.

The state government is set to implement the new excise policy, as the state cabinet approved it recently and tendering process is underway.

This incident also gave opportunity to the opposition Congress to take a dig at the ruling BJP in the state. Calling Bharti CM in waiting, a senior state Congress leader said: “It showed that how the CM in waiting (Bharti) wants to get back on the CM’s chair. But, she should have pelted stone on office where excise policies are been made, instead of vandalising liquor shops.”

Drama over this liquor issue and new liquor schemes likely to continue in the state for the next few days. The Congress has also planed to corner the Chouhan government on the liquor issue during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

