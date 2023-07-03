INDIA

Uma Chetry, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy & Minnu Mani picked in Indian squads for Bangladesh tour

The BCCI Women’s Selection Committee has announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh respectively, starting from July 9.

Newcomers like wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya, all-rounders Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani (only T20Is) have been included, with no place for Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. All six matches between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

The three T20Is between India and Bangladesh will be held on July 9, 11 and 13, followed by three ODIs on July 16, 19 and 22. The three ODIs are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s ODI Championship cycle, contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

In the standings, India sits at the top with 12 points after winning six out of six matches while Bangladesh are in eighth position with three points, having lost two series to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, notably four of their matches being washed out due to rain.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

