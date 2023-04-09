Two of the three persons, who were detained by Delhi Police’s Special Cell officials for allegedly helping Asad, the son of UP-based jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, were handed over to the UP Police, sources said.

Asad is on the run in connection with the Umesh Pal murder that took place in Lucknow. The sources said that Zeeshan and Khalid, who helped Asad in hiding in Delhi, were detained from Sangam Vihar.

“Both have been handed over to the UP Police’s STF. The third suspect detained by us is Javed,” the sources said.

Asad, the son of Atiq Ahmed came to Delhi after the murder of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Zeeshan, Khalid and Javed helped him.

“Asad came to Delhi’s Sangam Vihar where he stayed around 15 days at his aide’s house. We identified the house owner as Javed,” the police source said.

During his stay in Delhi, Asad sent one of his aides to Meerut. His aide collected money in Meerut and returned to Delhi to hand him over all the cash.

The source said that an old driver of Atiq Ahmed lives in Delhi and it was he who helped Asad in getting money from Meerut.

The UP STF is in touch with the Special Cell. They are conducting raids in NCR to find out who were helping Asad.

Javed is currently being grilled.

