The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj has sent gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to seven-day police remand.

The Prayagraj police produced Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in the court on Thursday in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The UP Police have found sufficient evidence against the accused named in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, as the conspirators in the murder.

On the basis of this, the police had asked for 14 days remand in the court.

The STF has prepared a long list of questions for Atiq and Ashraf.

Atiq’s entire family is implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case. Some members are in jail and a few are absconding. Atiq’s wife, son, sister and niece are absconding.

The Prayagraj police told the court that joint interrogation of both brothers is necessary.

The police told the court that the role of Shaista Parveen and Ayesha was that of the helpers for the shooters.

Even as the court hearing was on, news came that the STF had killed Atiq’s son Asad and shooter Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi.

Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of Rs five lakh on their heads.

