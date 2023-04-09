INDIA

Umesh Pal murder: Delhi Police nabs who helped Atiq’s son Asad

NewsWire
0
0

UP-based jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad, came to Delhi after the murder of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained three persons in this connection.

“Asad came to Delhi’s Sangam Vihar where he stayed around 15 days at his aide’s house. The police identified the house owner as Javed. The police identified his three aides who were helping him in hiding in Delhi,” the police source said.

During his stay in Delhi, Asad sent one of his aides to Meerut. His aide collected money in Meerut and returned to Delhi to hand him over all the cash.

The source said that an old driver of Atiq Ahmed lives in Delhi and it was he who helped Asad in getting money from Merrut.

The UP STF is in touch with the Special Cell. They are conducting raids in NCR to find out who were helping Asad.

The three persons who have been detained in Delhi by the Special Cell are currently being grilled.

Asad is wanted in connection with the shootout incident in which Umesh Pal was killed on February 24 this year.

20230409-145204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manipur landslide toll 27 as 8 more bodies found, over 40...

    4 arrested in Kanpur for abducting, sodomising minor boy

    UAPA tribunal confirms Zakir Naik’s IRF as unlawful association

    J&K Police officer bags ‘Best Upcoming Lyricist’ award