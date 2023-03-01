INDIA

Umesh Pal murder: House where Atiq Ahmed’s family lived demolished

NewsWire
0
0

Two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that ‘mafia ko mitti mein mila denge (mafia will be finished)’, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), on Wednesday, started demolishing the house of kin of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed along with his wife Shaista Parveen, their two sons and his brother Ashraf, have been named as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The house, located in Chakia under Kareli police station of Prayagraj, is said to belong to one Khalid Jafar where Shaista Parveen was currently residing after Atiq Ahmad’s own house was demolished for having been “illegally constructed” in September 2020 as part of an action against him.

Confirming the demolition, PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan said, “The house was illegally constructed in violation of set norms and is therefore being demolished. Notice was issued to the owner and all the requisite process was followed.”

The cost of the house is estimated to be around Rs 2.5 crore.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder case in Prayagraj in which Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem besides many close aides are prime accused.

On the evening of February 24, armed men opened fire on Pal and two policemen outside his residence in the Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal and one of the policemen, Sandeep Nishad, died while another security personnel Raghvendra Singh is critical.

On Monday, the local police eliminated Arbaaz in an encounter for his alleged role in the Umesh Pal murder case. Arbaaz’s link with former MP Atiq Ahmed has come to the fore.

According to police, he worked as a domestic help in Atiq’s house since childhood. Later, Arbaaz worked as a driver for Atiq’s sons.

A police inquiry has revealed that Arbaaz, a resident of the district’s Sallahpur area, drove the car in which assailants reached the spot and fired shots at Umesh Pal and his security guards on February 24.

20230301-130801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Post-Covid Asharam requests for Ayurvedic treatment, SC seeks Rajasthan govt’s response

    For his potbellied ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ character, Jayaram got a separate menu

    Telangana launches spacetech framework

    I did not come here to sit around, I want to...