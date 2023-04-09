INDIA

Umesh Pal murder: Three aides of Atiq’s son, arms supplier in Delhi jails, says Special Cell (2nd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday said that they have arrested arms supplier Avtar Singh who supplied 10 weapons to Khalid and Zeeshan, the two aides of UP don Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, as well another aide named Jawed and all four have been sent to judicial custody here.

Earlier reports had said that Khalid and Zeeshan were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force.

Asad is on the run in connection with the sensational murder of Umesh Pal – a witness in former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder – that took place in Prayagraj in February. Zeeshan and Khalid, who helped Asad to hide in Delhi, were detained from Sangam Vihar.

In coming days, the UP Police’s STF can seek their production warrants and they are in touch with the Delhi Police, a Delhi Police official said.

“Avtar Singh was arrested and disclosed that he had also supplied ten weapons to two persons namely Khalid and Zeeshan. We launched a manhunt and manual sources were also tapped. Based on a secret input, on March 28, Khalid and Zeeshan were arrested from Sheikh Sarai, Delhi and two weapons along with live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the duo,” a police official said.

During the course of investigation, the duo disclosed that they had also provided shelter to Asad and Ghulam, who are wanted by UP Police in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case.A

Subsequently, acting on more secret information, Jawed has also been arrested on March 31 and another case under Arms Act in police station Special Cell was registered.

During to course of investigation accused Jawed disclosed that Asad and Ghulam had also met him after the Umesh Pal murder.

20230409-210403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No enmity with Pakistan’s people, but with its rulers: Amarinder

    150 mn people across 40 countries using Google Pay: Sundar Pichai

    ITF Mysuru Open: Federer-beater Donskoy top draw in singles field; Ramkumar...

    NHIDCL partners with IIT Patna to introduce innovative technologies