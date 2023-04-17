ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Umesh Shukla announces a film adaption of ‘A Don’s Nemesis’

Director Umesh Shukla of ‘OMG: Oh My God!’ fame is set to start rolling the cameras for his film based on the book ‘A Don’s Nemesis’ by retired IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey.

‘A Don’s Nemesis’ is his second book, and tells the story of one of his prominent operations of catching don Ravi Pujari.

At the launch of the book, director and producer Umesh Shukla announced that he will be creating a film on the chase story.

He said: “‘A Don’s Nemesis’ is an insightful journey of Dr Amar Kumar Pandey and it’s a story which I think every Indian should know about. It is an inspiration and showcases the dedication of our Indian Police Force to bring justice at any cost.”

The book is about the single-hand pursuit of Ravi Pujari by the top cop across the globe and finally locating, identifying, arresting and extraditing him from the west African country of Senegal to India. The don was unseen for twenty-six years but continued serious criminal activities across the country.

Talking about the book, Amar Kumar Pandey said: “‘A Don’s Nemesis’ talks about the journey of getting Ravi Pujari to face the law in India and make him answerable to the citizens of the proud nation. It is an important case in my service as a Police officer and I think the journey needs to reach everyone to understand the diligent work of Indian Police officers and the unshakeable faith in the fact that the wrong-doers would always be brought to justice.”

The project will be produced under the banner Merry Go Round Studios and Seeta Films & Productions PVT LTD backed by Rakesh Dang, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Madhukar Verma.

