Umicore N.V. plans to make a $1.5 billion investment to build a first of its kind industrial scale cathode and precursor materials manufacturing plant, in eastern Ontario. The facility will provide employment for around 1,000 people in the construction phase and employment for several hundred in operations.

At full production, the plant will produce annual cathode material volumes sufficient to manufacture batteries for one million battery-electric vehicles – almost 20 per cent of all North American EV production at the end of the decade.

The Umicore plant would be the first of its kind industrial scale facility that combines production of precursor cathode active materials (pCAM) and cathode active materials at the same facility. Spanning about 350 acres, construction is targeted to begin in 2023 with operations planned for the end of 2025. The multinational circular materials technology company based in Belgium will build the near-carbon-neutral facility in Loyalist Township.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined today by Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for the announcement.

“Canada and Ontario have all it takes for Umicore to establish a full-fledged, sustainable supply chain for battery materials, all the way from the mine right to the end-market of electric vehicles. Once the key customer contracts are in place, this expansion in North America would complete our global rollout of regional supply chains for our automotive and battery cell customers to now three continents,” said Mathias Miedreich, CEO of Umicore. “Moreover, we are most grateful to the Canadian and Ontario governments for their support and for their readiness to co-fund this planned project. The facility will help Canada and Umicore in their shared objective of achieving a carbon-neutral battery supply chain.”

“This important investment by Umicore will turn Ontario into a North American leader in this high-value segment of the EV supply chain and further connect Northern Ontario’s mineral sector to EV manufacturing in the south,” added Minister Vic Fedeli. “With recent success attracting major investments to the province, our government is staking Ontario’s claim to developing and building the batteries that will power vehicles of the future.”