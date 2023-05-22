SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Umpire Jatin Kashyap charged under two counts of breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

NewsWire
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said it has charged umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The breaches imposed by cricket’s governing body on Kashyap arose out of an investigation into International Matches in 2022.

As per the ICC, Kashyap has been charged with a breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, which stands for “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.”

ICC further added that Kashyap has also been charged with a breach of Article 2.4.7 of the Code, which talks about “obstructing or delaying the ACU’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code.”

In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, ICC said Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges, while adding that they will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

