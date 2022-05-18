In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), young Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been one of the standout stars, bowling the fastest deliveries with his raw pace and earning praise from all quarters.

In the match against Mumbai Indians on May 17, Umran achieved a new landmark, became the youngest Indian bowler to pick up 20 or more wickets in an IPL season, breaking Jasprit Bumrah’s record from 2017.

Umran, after a few expensive spells in earlier games, came into his own, taking three wickets for 23 runs in three overs as SRH halted Mumbai Indians’ chase of 193 in their league game at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

The pacer, who recently clocked the fastest delivery of the season at 157kmph, took out the well-set MI opener Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams and the talented Tilak Varma to wipe out the five-time champions’ top order.

Umran broke into the top 5 of the IPL 2022 wicket-takers list as he took his tally to 21 during a match-winning spell for SRH against Mumbai Indians.

Umran is 4th in the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2022, 3 behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal.Youngest to 20 IPL Wickets

Umran Malik – 22 years and 176 days

Jasprit Bumrah – 23 years and 165 days in IPL 2017

RP Singh – 23 years and 166 days in IPL 2009

20220518-181036