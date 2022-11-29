SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Umran Malik bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me, says Arshdeep Singh

India’s young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh lavished praise on his bowling partner Umran Malik, saying the SRH fast bowler makes things easy for him in the field.

Arshdeep and Umran made their ODI debuts in the series opener against New Zealand in Auckland. Both young pacers enjoyed bowling in tandem and touring sites together on the New Zealand tour.

“It’s an edge for me to play with Umran. He bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me. We are loving our partnership on the field and off the field as well. Hope it continues for a long time. I don’t think my journey is easy or challenging.

“We as players focus on playing, enjoying the process, and not thinking much about it being easy or challenging. When we perform our best, it feels good. We take the game match by match and don’t really think too much that I want myself here in the next year or so,” Arshdeep said in a pre-match conference.

Arshdeep Singh had played 21 T20Is for India. He has taken 33 wickets for the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

