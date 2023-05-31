The UN has allocated $18 million to aid more than 17 million people facing high-level food insecurity in Yemen, tHE Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The Office said the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocation is for approximately 80 per cent of the population facing rising malnutrition rates driven by conflict, economic shocks and climate change, reports Xinhua news agency.

A recent UN analysis showed children under the age of five are particularly impacted by the rising malnutrition rates, OCHA said.

The $4.3 billion 2023 appeal for Yemen is currently just over 24 per cent funded.

“This allocation from the CERF will allow humanitarian agencies and partners to support people in the governorates of Hajjah, Al Hodeidah and Ta’iz,” OCHA said.

The governorates are among the most vulnerable and affected by food insecurity and malnutrition.

Since late 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a deadly military conflict between the Houthi group and the internationally-recognized government.

The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis that includes widespread hunger.

20230531-142404