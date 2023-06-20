LIFESTYLEWORLD

UN allocates $20 mn for urgent food aid campaign in Nigeria

NewsWire
0
0

The UN has allocated $20 million for an urgent food security and nutrition campaign for hunger-hit northeast Nigeria, a UN spokesman said.

With $9 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund and $11 million from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, “we will support the government-led response efforts across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

Haq added the assistance includes food, ready-to-eat meals, access to clean water, healthcare and agriculture support, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 700,000 children aged under five are likely to suffer from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition this year in this region and more than 500,000 people may face emergency levels of food insecurity during the lean season from June to August, he said, citing reports from humanitarian partners.

“The emergency funding will help jumpstart the response, but humanitarian partners need more to prevent widespread hunger and malnutrition,” he said.

The spokesman also added the $1.3 billion humanitarian response plan for Nigeria this year is only 26 per cent funded.

Humanitarians blamed violence from armed groups and the effects of climate change for the food crisis in northeast Nigeria.

20230621-040204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Dev feels health awareness has increased lately

    Vietnam opens longest 2,000 ft. glass bottomed bridge for tourists

    Odisha enhances ex-gratia for victims of human-animal conflict

    Jaipur-Agra NH opens after 12 days as Saini Samaj suspends agitation